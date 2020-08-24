Chris Jericho Honors Frankie Banali With a Cappella Performance of Quiet Riot’s ‘Metal Health’

WENN/Sheri Determan

Dee Snider and existing Quiet Riot star Rudy Sarzo have also paid tribute to the late drummer who lost his fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Friday, August 21.

Wrestler and rocker Chris Jericho performed an a cappella version of Quiet Riot‘s hit “Metal Health” during his “Saturday Night Special” livestream to honour late drummer Frankie Banali.

The Fozzy star was among the rockers who paid tribute to Banali on Friday, August 21, hours after he lost his fight with cancer, calling him “one of the greatest rock drummers of the 80s.”

Jericho added, “I had the pleasure of having him and his old bandmate and my brother @sarzo.rudy on #TalkIsJericho about 5 years ago… he was a great guest and an amazing storyteller. Rest well Frankie and say hi to (late Quiet Riot stars) Kevin (DuBrow) & Randy (Rhoads) for us…”

Frankie was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2019 and given six months to live.

Dee Snider and existing Quiet Riot star Rudy Sarzo also honored Banali with social media tributes on Friday, alongside Glenn Hughes, James Durbin, Anthrax star Charlie Benante, Mike Portnoy and Jeff Scott Soto, among others.