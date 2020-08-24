Chris Brown Urges People to Leave Him Out of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s Drama

WENN/Instagram

People have been comparing the shooting drama to the ‘Go Crazy’ singer’s past domestic violence case, and it’s safe to say that he’s less than happy about it.

Chris Brown has had enough of people bringing up his name into the whole drama involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The R&B singer has urged people on Instagram Stories to leave him out of the scandal and it’s safe to say that he’s less than pleased over the whole situation.

For your information, ever since it’s been revealed that Tory was the one who shot Megan a few weeks ago, people have been comparing the drama to Breezy and Rihanna‘s domestic violence case back in 2009. His name was even trending on Twitter after Megan outed Tory as her shooter.

Now, Breezy has broken his silence and made it clear that he didn’t want to take any part in a situation that did not involve him in the slightest bit. In the Monday, August 24 post, the “Go Crazy” singer said, “Leave my f**king name out of someone elses situation…Yall not finna involve me in this f**k a** s**t! P***y b***h, yall make me sick wit this lame s**t… Suck my d**k or sit on it.”

Megan outed Tory as her shooter during an Instagram Live stream on August 20. “Yes did Tory shot me,” she revealed to her more than 59k followers. “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to this blog lying s**t. Stop lying!” She further detailed that Tory shot her because she didn’t want to continue arguing in the car and confirmed that this didn’t happen at Kylie Jenner‘s house.

“This did not happen at Kylie’s house. This happened damn near back at the house I was staying at. I was just tryna get home. I was five minutes away from my spot,” she said.