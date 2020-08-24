CBI Team Interrogates Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik Chakraborty

Recently, the Supreme Court of India transferred the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation to the hands of the CBI. The CBI team arrived in Mumbai last week and have been going all out with the investigation ever since.

According to reports, the CBI officers are now questioning Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty. The interrogation is reportedly taking place at the DRDO guest house. Rumours suggest that Rhea is next in line for questioning by the CBI and they’ve already prepared a list of 24 questions for her. The questions are said to mainly revolve around the financial aspects of the case as Rhea and her brother were accused of controlling the late actor’s finances before his death.

So far, Rhea and Showik have been through multiple interrogation sessions with the Enforcement Directorate.