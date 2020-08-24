Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and More In Talks For Dancing With the Stars Season 29

Season 29 is the start of a “new creative direction” for Dancing With the Stars. Tyra Banks has signed on as the new host and a new executive producer, while Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will no longer be a part of the show. Banks has promised that the season will be “so next level” while “still keeping the stuff that we know America loves.”

The coronavirus pandemic means there will be other changes this season as well, many of which have yet to be announced. There will likely be no in-studio audience, and all pros will have to quarantine separately from each other, even if they’re married to each other.

The list of pros includes three married couples this season: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy; Sasha Farber and Emma Slater; and Pasha Pashkov and first-time pro Danielle Karagach.

Britt Stewart is also joining as a first-time pro, and the first Black female pro the show has ever had. The other pros are Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, and reigning champ Alan Bersten.