Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deny Drake Top Spot on Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have fought off a challenge from Drake to score a second week at the top of the U.S. singles chart with “WAP”.

The rappers’ collaboration becomes the first track to spend its first two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 since Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings” in February, 2019, while Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later”, featuring Lil Durk, debuts at two, extending the Canadian rapper’s record for the most top 10 hits with 41.

DaBaby‘s “Rockstar”, featuring Roddy Ricch, drops a spot to three, while The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” and Jack Harlow‘s “Whats Poppin”, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, complete the new top five.