Canadian Conservatives choose Erin O’Toole to lead fight against Trudeau

O’Toole takes over the party at a critical in Canada, with more than 9,000 people dead from the novel coronavirus, the country attempting to reverse a steep economic downturn and Trudeau’s government reeling from an ethics controversy.

“Erin O’Toole is probably the most serious political challenge that Trudeau has faced since he took over the prime ministership,” said Andrew McDougall, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. “He’s got a lot on his plate, and O’Toole has an opportunity here, I think, to do some real damage to the Liberal brand.”

O’Toole’s election comes 10 months after an acrimonious and uninspiring federal election in which the Conservative Party, led by Andrew Scheer, failed for the second in a row to defeat Trudeau’s Liberals, who were mired in a string of scandals.

Scheer faced harsh criticism, including from party members, for a lackluster campaign in which he struggled to define himself to voters and to expand support for the party outside its base. MacKay said Scheer’s personal opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage hung around his neck “like a stinking albatross.”

Scheer said in December that he would step down as leader when a successor was chosen.

O’Toole was born in Montreal but grew up in Ontario. He joined the Canadian Forces after graduating from high school and became a helicopter navigator, conducting search and rescues and maritime surveillance operations. He later became a lawyer.

O’Toole was elected to Parliament in 2012 and served briefly as veterans affairs minister in Harper’s government. He ran for the Conservative Party leadership in 2017 as a moderate but finished in third place. He is currently the party’s foreign affairs critic.

O’Toole pitched himself as a “true blue” Conservative who was not a “product of the Ottawa bubble.” He promised to support blue-collar workers, defend Canada’s history from “cancel culture and the radical left” and “take back Canada” — though from whom or what was unclear.

He pledged to knock down interprovincial trade barriers and repeal the federal price on carbon but make “industry” pay. He promised to get tough on China and ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G networks — positions on which he could find common ground with President Trump.

O’Toole has said he supports abortion rights and would march in a Pride parade, but he also tried to court socially conservative voters, saying at a debate that it’s important to “respect all our members.” He cast himself as to the right of MacKay, whom he disparaged as “Liberal-lite.”

The approach appeared to pay off: O’Toole picked up votes from supporters of the two explicitly socially conservative candidates on the second and third ballots and benefited from strong showings in conservative western Canada and Quebec.

Analysts said he’ll need to focus on party unity and articulating a vision for Canada that contrasts with Trudeau’s. He must work to expand the party’s appeal beyond its traditional base in rural Canada and the strongholds of Alberta and Saskatchewan to draw support from young voters and those in fast-growing urban and suburban centers.

“If the Conservatives go out campaigning by simply suggesting that Justin Trudeau is a loser and he’s not fit for the job, I think they’re not going to succeed this go around,” said Conservative strategist Tim Powers, vice chairman of the public affairs consulting firm Summa Strategies.

O’Toole echoed that sentiment in his victory speech, which he used to introduce himself to voters. Nearly 70 percent of Canadians said last week they did not know enough about O’Toole to form an informed opinion about him, according to an Ipsos poll.

“We must continue to point out Liberal failings and corruption,” he said, “but we must also show Canadians our vision for a stronger, prosperous and more united Canada.”

He said the party needed to expand its tent.

“Whether you are black, white, brown or from any race or creed,” he said, “whether you are LGBT or straight, whether you are an indigenous Canadian or have joined the Canadian family three weeks ago or three generations ago … whether you worship on Friday, Saturday or Sunday or not at all, you are an important part of Canada and you have a home in the Conservative Party of Canada.”

Analysts said broadening the coalition — attracting new supporters without alienating old ones, such as the social conservatives who proved integral to O’Toole’s victory — will be a challenge.

“I think he’s definitely got his work cut out for him,” McDougall said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a when both the risks and the opportunities have been higher for the Conservative Party, at least not in the last couple of years.”

Nik Nanos, a pollster, pointed to a different obstacle.

“I think the biggest challenge for the Conservative Party will be to define how a Conservative ideology works in an era of big government, big spending and big stimulus,” he said.

Like nearly everything else, the leadership race was reshaped — and overshadowed — by the pandemic.

The party had planned to announce its new leader at a lively party convention in Toronto in June, but the race was suspended and the vote rescheduled.

The vote, which used a ranked mail-in ballot, was restricted to the nearly 269,500 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party. More than 175,000 cast ballots — the most for the election of a federal party leader in Canadian history. The announcement of the winner was delayed several hours after a mail-opening machine ripped several thousand ballots, forcing volunteers to tape them together and re-mark them by hand.

O’Toole will need to start preparing for an election almost immediately.

Trudeau’s Liberals, weakened to a minority in the last election, are embroiled in an ethics controversy over their decision to award a now-canceled contract to run a student grant program to a charity with close ties to the prime minister and his former finance minister.

Trudeau last week asked the governor general, Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Canada, to suspend Parliament until Sept. 23. The government will then outline its plan for a post-pandemic recovery in a speech put to a confidence vote. Failure to secure support could trigger an election.

Trudeau congratulated O’Toole in a tweet Monday. O’Toole put the Liberal Party leader on notice.

“The Conservative Party will be ready for the next election,” he said. “And we will win.”