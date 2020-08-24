Bun B Lashed Out at Tory Lanez Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

WENN/Instagram/Patricia Schlein

Days after Megan alleged Tory was responsible for her injuries, Bun B declares that he is standing up for the ‘Savage’ hitmaker, stating that the ‘Jerry Sprunger’ rapper had no reason to shoot her.

Rapper Bun B has taken aim at Tory Lanez after fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion confirmed reports alleging he was responsible for her gunshot injuries following a bust-up at a Hollywood Hills party last month (July).

The “Savage” hitmaker was leaving the bash with Tory when a fight broke out and as she walked away from his vehicle he reportedly fired at her.

Megan underwent surgery to repair the damage done to her feet and, now well on the way to a full recovery, she has spoken out about the incident, confirming Tory pulled the trigger, and now the truth is out there, Houston rapper Bun B has put Tory on notice.

“I tried to be impartial and cool about this, but f**k that man,” he says in a new video post. “I don’t care if this go viral or none of that s**t (sic), I’m from Houston. If somebody would have done something to Megan in this city we would have rolled (taken action). Megan in L.A. by herself… She ain’t got her mama no more, her mama is gone. Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved and cared about her unconditionally… and would have protected her, ain’t there. So as an OG (original gangsta) in Houston I’m standing up.”

“I know Tory, I know his manager and all them. F**k all that though. F**k all that. If the man on drugs, get him some godd**n rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy. But you not gonna sit here and shoot this girl and we not gonna say nothing. That s**t not real n***a s**t. It’s not. Any time a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love. He had no reason to shoot this girl.”

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the shooting incident on Instagram Live last week, stating, “Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f**in’ dragging it. Muthaf**kas talkin’ ’bout I hit this n***a.”

“I never hit you. Muthaf**kas was like, ‘Oh she mad ’cause he was tryna f**k with Kylie (Jenner)’. No I wasn’t. You dry shot me. Everybody in the car… it’s only four muthaf**kas in the car. Me, you, my homegirl and yo security. Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n**a in the backseat. I get out the car, I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain’t get cut by no glass.”

Tory has yet to respond to Megan’s account of the evening’s drama.