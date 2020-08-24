Bruce Cassidy says Bruins will go ‘hit for hit’ with Lightning

Bruce Cassidy summarized the Bruins’ attitude toward the physical test posed by their playoff opponent, the Tampa Bay Lightning: Boston isn’t going to be intimidated.

“Well we just play our game, we’re fine,” Cassidy told reporter Jimmy Murphy after Game 1. “They want to bang, we’re going to match them hit for hit. If something goes from there, we’re going to stick up for one another. We can handle ourselves if the mitts are off. So for us not a huge concern in that type of game, we feel we’re comfortable in it.”

With the Lightning placing an emphasis on physicality this season, especially in games with the Bruins, Cassidy knows that his team will be tested in Tuesday’s Game 2 along with the other games of the series.

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy on the top line: “Their line carried us. I thought some other guys did their job as well – just didn’t get rewarded on the score sheet. Nice start for that line.” @GEICO pic.twitter.com/xnMzNgqcqj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August , 2020

“You have to be able to do it night after night if that’s how it’s going to go, to be able to take the wear and tear, and then expose teams if they get too aggressive,” Cassidy continued.

Mostly, Cassidy knows that the competition between the two top Eastern Conference teams from the regular season will most likely produce a worthy spectacle.

“I think it’ll make it a great series when you get two teams who are able to score and be physical, those are great hockey games,” Cassidy said.