Brisbane police officers forced to usher stray sheep off busy road

A sheep found on a busy city road in Brisbane has required the combined effort of five police officers to be escorted to safety.

The stray sheep was found trying to cross near the busy Miles Platting Road, Rochedale exit on the Pacific Motorway last Thursday.

In video filmed by Queensland Police , up to five officers are seen at different times trying to calm the stressed animal and move her away from the motorway.

It took the assistance of several officers to move the sheep away from the road. (Queensland Police)

“One in custody,” the officers joked as they called the police van to assist.

Officers said the sheep, which they named Barbra and then changed to Shaun, wouldn’t cooperate initially but was now in a more appropriate location.