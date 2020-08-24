Brisbane Lions show ‘strong interest’ in Port Adelaide’s Charlie Dixon

AFL great Mark Ricciuto has revealed a rival club has shown “strong interest” in luring Port Adelaide star Charlie Dixon out of South Australia.

Dixon has so far had a stellar season in 2020, notching 23 goals from 12 appearances along with 36 contested marks as Port Adelaide’s tall target in their forward line.

Dixon is off contract at the end of the season, with Ricciuto hinting that a Queensland-based club was keen on luring him away from the premiership contending Power.

The Adelaide Crows legend added that he expected Dixon to stay in South Australia.

The 200cm key forward began his career with the Gold Coast Suns before he was traded to the Power at the end of the 2015 season.

“There’s very strong interest in Charlie,” Ricciuto told Triple M’s Roo and Ditts for Breakfast.

“Let’s just say he could get a tan where he might be going.

“I’m not saying he’s going back to where he came from. Well that state, potentially. I’m not saying he’s going by the way, I’m just saying they’ve got very strong interest.”

However, Ricciuto then made it fairly obvious which team was targeting Dixon when he mentioned the AFL club had been in the papers for looking at Essendon forward Joe Daniher.

Earlier this month reports emerged that the Brisbane Lions were keeping close tabs on Daniher who’s set to be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

Dixon explains impact of Boak for Power resurgence

When asked about the length of the contract, Ricciuto revealed the 29-year-old “might be” looking at a four-year deal from the rival club.

“This is the dilemma that happens,” he added.

“…It’s actually been documented in the Melbourne papers that a side is targeting him and Joe Daniher.

“Just watch it, I’m sure Port will get the job done.”