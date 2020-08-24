Brisbane Broncos players, higher-ups, all need to look at themselves says Trevor Gillmeister

Former Queensland hardman Trevor Gillmeister says the higher-ups at the Brisbane Broncos need to take a “hard look at themselves” as the future of coach Anthony Seibold remains in doubt.

Seibold’s position at Red Hill reached a new level of scrutiny over the weekend when reports emerged that the club had offered the embattled coach a million-dollar payout to leave the club effective immediately.

A recent horrific social media attack on Seibold, who has been battling through a major family drama away from the field, has also fast-tracked negotiations surrounding his position at the club.

Gillmeister said despite feeling sorry for Seibold who’s been hit with off-field drama, both parties would be making the right decision to part ways.

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

“I do feel for Seibold and what he’s gone through off the field. I think it’s good to come to a decision and both parties can move on,” Gillmeister told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio

“The speculation going on is no good for anyone.”

When asked who should front up for the disappointing season, which has seen the Broncos produce just one win since the NRL resumed the competition back in late May, Gillmeister said he “couldn’t agree more” that the club’s higher-ups should be shouldering some of the blame.

“This doesn’t just happen overnight, it’s four or five years in the making,” he said.

“Myself personally, you’ve got to look at the recruitment.

“Poor old Seibold has come in and hasn’t had his stamp on the team. The recruitment people need to be looked at.”

‘Wake up call” Pangai needed

Gillmeister also said the players should take “a hard look at themselves” while defending the Broncos coach for their woes on the field.

“The players need to have a hard look at themselves as well,” Gillmeister added.

“Majority of them need to have a look in the mirror, they’re the ones who go out there.

“The head coach doesn’t drop the ball and miss a tackle do they, they’ve all got plans during the week.

“The players need to be accountable as well.”