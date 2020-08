Breaking down preseason AP No. 1 vs. national champion since 2000

Do preseason polls matter?

Clemson is a good bet to open the AP Preseason Poll in the No. 1 spot for the second straight year, but it’s the end result that matters.

In the past 20 college football seasons, the team that opened as the Preseason No. 1 has won the national championship two times. Alabama is the last team to do it, in 2017. USC also started and finished No. 1 in 2017.

Last year, LSU became the sixth national champion in the past 20 years that was ranked outside the top five in the Preseason AP Top 25.

Here’s a look at the AP preseason No. 1 teams since 2000 and where they finished, along with the national champion since 2000 and where it started the season.

2000

Preseason No. 1: Nebraska (finished No. 8)

National Champion: Oklahoma (preseason No. 19)

2001

Preseason No. 1: Florida (finished No. 3)

National Champion: Miami, Fla. (preseason No. 2)

2002

Preseason No. 1: Miami, Fla. (finished No. 2)

National Champion: Ohio State (preseason No. 13)

2003

Preseason No. 1: Oklahoma (finished No. 3)

National Champion: USC (preseason No. 8)

2004

Preseason No. 1: USC

National Champion: USC

2005

Preseason No. 1: USC (finished No. 2)

National Champion: Texas (preseason No. 2)

2006

Preseason No. 1: Ohio State (finished No. 2)

National Champion: Florida (preseason No. 7)

2007

Preseason No. 1: USC (finished No. 3)

National Champion: LSU (preseason No. 2)

2008

Preseason No. 1: Georgia (finished No. 13)

National Champion: Florida (preseason No. 5)

2009

Preseason No. 1: Florida (finished No. 3)

National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 5)

2010

Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 10)

National Champion: Auburn (preseason No. 22)

2011

Preseason No. 1: Oklahoma (finished No. 16)

National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 2)

2012

Preseason No. 1: USC (finished unranked)

National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 2)

2013

Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 7)

National Champion: Florida State (preseason No. 11)

2014

Preseason No. 1: Florida State (finished No. 5)

National champion: Ohio State (preseason No. 5)

2015

Preseason No. 1: Ohio State (finished No. 4)

National champion: Alabama (preseason No. 3)

2016

Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 2)

National champion: Clemson (preseason No. 2)

2017

Preseason No. 1: Alabama

National champion: Alabama

2018

Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 2)

National champion: Clemson (preseason No. 2)

2019

Preseason No. 1: Clemson (finished No. 2)

National champion: LSU (preseason No. 6)