Bodies in freezer murder trial suspect ‘panicked’ after finding dead woman on his couch

A registered sex offender who is accused of murdering two vulnerable women and storing their bodies in a freezer did not tell police there was a dead woman at his home because he was “panicking”, a jury has heard.

Zahid Younis, 36, known as Boxer, is accused of murdering Hungarian national Henriett Szucs and mother-of-three Mihrican Mustafa.

Cross-examining at London’s Southwark Crown Court, prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said: “On the day you came home and found a dead woman on your couch, oddly enough on that day you chose not to contact the police.

“On the day that Henriett was found dead, you did not choose to contact the police.”

Younis replied: “I did not.

“I was panicking because there was a dead body in my house.

“I have a criminal conviction and a criminal past.

“I was not comfortable with calling the police and telling them I had a dead body in my house.”

Ms Szucs had last been seen in August 2016 and Ms Mustafa in May 2018.

Their bodies were found in Younis’s flat in Vandome Close in Canning Town, east London, on April 27 2019.







Officers had been sent there to investigate after Younis was reported missing.

The officers made the grim discovery after forcing open the padlocked freezer.

Younis is on trial for two counts of murder.

Mr Penny told Younis that he is “systematically dishonest” and he is a “master of the construction of an intricate and developing story”.

Mr Penny said that both victims were dead and in the freezer from around mid-May 2018.

Younis said he was not living full- at the flat at that point but was “going back and forth” and was spending “a few hours” there as he used the place to wash his clothes and check his mail.

Younis said he did not know Ms Mustafa, despite the prosecution stating his telephone number had been saved on her mobile under the name of Boxer.

Younis said: “I absolutely did not know this woman. I have seen her about but I did not know her.”

Younis claims that two men brought Ms Mustafa’s dead body, along with her property including her bag and telephone, to his home in a wheeled bin and ordered that she be put into the freezer.

Mr Penny told Younis: “Of all the freezers in east London – it had to be yours, Mr Younis.”

The defence says Younis felt he had no choice about agreeing to have the second body put in his freezer.

One of the men had threatened to tell about the dead woman who was already there if he refused, the court heard.

It is then said that Ms Szucs was left to decompose for a week because the men could not get the two bodies to fit into the freezer.

Younis told the court “they were banging and banging and trying to get it in there”.

Mr Penny told Younis he was “responsible” for the deaths of the women in the freezer and suggested that his evidence about the two men is false.

He said: “It is an elaboration and nothing more than that because it is a story, a yarn, a tall tale – do you agree?”

Younis responded: “Absolutely not.”







Both of the victims were “vulnerable women living somewhat chaotic lives”, including periods of homelessness and class A drug addiction, Mr Penny has said.

The court has heard that Younis has several previous convictions for assaulting partners.

The court heard that, when he was 17, Younis was controlling, violent and overbearing towards his then-girlfriend and would wait outside her house and escort her everywhere.

In 2004 he married a 14-year-old in an Islamic ceremony at a mosque in Walthamstow.

He was eventually jailed for 30 months for assaulting the teenager and unlawful sexual activity with a child, and was put on the sex offenders’ register.

Mr Penny previously told the court that, in 2007, following his release from prison, Younis got into a relationship with a 17-year-old girl whose father had recently died.

After four months, Younis moved into her flat and “sought to control her”, according to Mr Penny.

The jury heard the violence began with slaps, before escalating into punches and kicks, leaving the teenager with large bruises.

The girl’s family eventually tricked Younis into allowing her to leave, the court heard, following an assault that fractured her arm in three places.

He was later sentenced to four years and 11 months for two counts of wounding and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court has heard the two women were known to have associated with Younis in the weeks leading up to their disappearances, and belongings of each of them were found in the flat.

The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow at 10.30am.