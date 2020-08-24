Blockchain Can Help in Fight Against COVID By Cointelegraph

Japan’s Finance Minister: Blockchain Can Help in Fight Against COVID
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso suggested blockchain would be key in the world’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic as the technology can be used for contact tracing while ensuring privacy.
Aso gave the opening remarks for the Blockchain Global Governance Conference, also known as the FIN/SUM Blockchain & Business, on Aug. 24 in Tokyo.
