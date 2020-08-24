‘Black Adam’ FanDome Teaser Shows Birth of Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Character

Besides sharing the concept art of his upcoming movie, the wrestler-turned-actor confirms that the Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Dr. Fate and Cyclone will be appearing in the film along with Atom Smasher.

This weekend’s DC FanDome also gave comic book fans a tease of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming movie “Black Adam“. A teaser of the movie features animated concept drawings that explain the birth of the titular anti-hero.

“5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of magic and powers,” Johnson narrates the video that shows the fictional nation of Kahndaq. “Most of us had nothing except the chains around our necks. Kahndaq needed a hero; instead they got me. I did what needed to be done…and they imprisoned me for it.”

The teaser shows Black Adam breaking free and also unveils his costume. “Now, 5000 years later, I’m free. And I give you my word…no one will ever stop me again,” Johnson continues in voiceover as the concept art features his character sitting on a throne.

During the virtual event, Johnson also confirmed that Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Dr. Fate and Cyclone will be appearing in the film along with Atom Smasher, who will be portrayed by Noah Centineo. Concept art of each character has also been shared online.

“Before the Justice League was formed – the original ‘golden’ superhero team of DC Comics was JSA – Justice Society of America,” the “Rampage” star wrote along with the concept art posted on his Instagram page. “It’s our privilege to build out our universe and bring these golden superheroes to life in BLACK ADAM. This’ll be a fun movie to make!”

He went on hyping up the team’s appearance in the film, “As righteous, respected and as powerful as they are – they will all still come to understand, there’s only one code of justice the man in black lives by. His own. Truth, Justice and the Black Adam way.”

Answering a fan question, Johnson said that he’d like to see Black Adam teaming up with Wonder Woman or Superman. “It might be cool to hang out with Superman,” he coyly said without confirming if those characters will be featured in the film. “Because of our strengths and speed; Black Adam and Superman could become friends..or they won’t.”

Centineo joined Johnson in the video, explaining the background of his character Atom Smasher, “His grandfather was a villain, he’s got quite a spirit. He goes through this transformation in the film; he’s not expecting the world of a superhero.”

“Black Adam” has Jaume Collet-Serra on board as director. The film is slated to arrive December 2021.