Best Samsung Fitness Tracker 2020

We’ve worn every wearable tracker size, style, and system, and Samsung’s fitness trackers can certainly hold their own against the competition. Samsung has a few options for you to choose from and we’re here to help you pick the best fit for your fitness needs. When you’re looking for all the health/fitness features you can get packed into one impressive device, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is the best pick. You’ll have everything you need to track your progress.
Best Overall: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
For many people, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is still one of the best choices on the market. It’s not the newest device out there, but this slim-screened companion checks all of the boxes for fitness tracking, with the sensors and software capable of following everything from your everyday movements to running, gym workouts, and swimming.
With built-in GPS, water resistance up to 50 meters, more secure straps than the original Gear Fit2, and support for offline music from providers like Spotify, the Gear Fit2 Pro offers just enough smartwatch functionality to make you forget that it’s a fitness tracker (although there’s nothing wrong with that). The long, narrow, curved screen of the Gear Fit2 Pro makes it ideal for looking over your notifications, and the 4GB of internal storage allows you to store your workout playlist from Spotify if you prefer to leave your phone behind on your morning run.
Who should buy this tracker?
The Gear Fit2 Pro is great for many reasons, like its size and weight. It’ll never get in the way when you’re exercising. At the same time, it doesn’t look especially nice if you’re trying to wear it with fancier attire. However, if you’re solely investing in a tracker for fitness tracking, this is an ideal choice.
On that note, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is a perfect companion for runners, joggers, and Galaxy users who are looking for a wearable that will give them the workout tools and the information they need to achieve their fitness goals. The Gear Fit2 Pro’s screen is longer, brighter, and better than almost any other fitness tracking band out there today. Considering this tracker was released well over a year ago, that feat is quite impressive.
Pros:
- Gorgeous, slim OLED display
- Comfortable for daily wear and sleep tracking
- Built-in GPS
- 3-5 days of battery life
- Notifications from your phone
- Full fitness tracking
Cons:
- Slim screen means less info
- Proprietary connection complicates band replacement
- Few functions beyond fitness tracking
Best Overall
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
Still one of the best fitness trackers around
The Gear Fit2 Pro is lightweight with a curved display. It offers detailed data, onboard GPS, fitness tracking, and more.
Best Value: Samsung Galaxy Fit
Perhaps you’re on a budget and want to find a reasonably priced Samsung fitness tracker. If that’s the case, you’ll want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Not only is it affordable but it also brings a lot to the table when it comes to tracking and other key features. It’s not a smartwatch, but it’s smart alright. The Galaxy Fit is meant to seamlessly integrate into your daily life. Once it’s set up, you can get going and forget about it. Sync it with your smartphone for access to apps, like alarm, calendar, and weather. You’ll only have to charge this fitness tracker once a week, which is a nice bonus
Speaking of apps, the Samsung Health app comes pre-programmed into the Galaxy Fit. This allows you to set new goals for your mile time. You can also closely monitor your progress in real-time. Manage your health and stay motivated to get healthier from the convenience of your wrist.
Who should buy this tracker?
This tracker is a phenomenal option for someone who’s always on the go. This device was designed to get to know you and your habits. There are up to 90 activities you can select manually, six of which are automatically detected when you start the exercise: walking, running, cycling, elliptical, rowing, and dynamic workouts. This is a blessing for someone who is focused on their workout and doesn’t want to manually select it each time.
When you’re serious about your fitness goals, the Galaxy Fit is, too. It’s capable of tracking your water and caffeine intake, daily steps, calories burned, and so much more. It also monitors your sleep and heart rate. Really, what more could you ask for? Fitness fanatics who don’t feel the need to go all out with their fitness tracker while still getting the essentials will love this one.
Pros:
- Slim but durable design
- 7 days of battery life
- Sleep/stress monitoring
- Automatic activity tracking
- Heart-rate monitoring
Best Value
Samsung Galaxy Fit
Affordable, lightweight, and full of tracking abilities
Do it all without spending it all. The Galaxy Fit is waterproof and gives you wireless charging with many tracking features.
Best Samsung Fitness Tracker Which one is best for you?
It’s rare that the best option is packed with so many features, but the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro managed to pull it off. It’s no wonder that it continues to be one of the best Samsung fitness trackers available. While your final decision will come down to personal preference and what your needs are, it’s hard to pass up a tracker that can do it all. It won’t get in the way during your workouts, either. Go about your day while your Samsung fitness tracker monitors your activity.
What’s the difference between a Samsung fitness tracker and a Samsung smartwatch?
Nowadays, you’ll find there is a bigger focus on smartwatches than there is on fitness trackers. As technology becomes more advanced, it makes sense to a lot of users to spend more to get more. This is especially true if you’re already a fan of wearing a watch and want it to track your fitness while offering other unique features. After all, who doesn’t want to enjoy the best of both worlds?
Much like the options on this list, fitness trackers are primarily dedicated to monitoring certain aspects of your daily health and activity. For some users, this is all they need from their device. When you don’t want a bulky watch on your wrist during high-intensity workouts, a fitness tracker is a perfect solution.
However, if you’re looking to do more than track the basics, you’ll probably be more content with a smartwatch. Today, most watches offer some level of activity tracking. In fact, some models are solely focused on that and bring even more to the table than standard fitness trackers do. If you also want access to premium features, like mobile payments, advanced health/fitness insights, easier navigation, and LTE connectivity, you’ll be much happier with a watch. Not to mention that these devices tend to be much more fashionable than fitness trackers.
If you’re thinking about leveling up from standard fitness trackers and want a more well-rounded experience from your wearable, you might be interested in buying a Samsung smartwatch instead. You can expect to pay more, but if you’re looking for more features and functionality, it just might be worth the investment. Luckily, there’s no shortage of options in that department.
