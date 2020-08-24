Best Samsung Fitness Tracker 2020

Best

We’ve worn every wearable tracker size, style, and system, and Samsung’s fitness trackers can certainly hold their own against the competition. Samsung has a few options for you to choose from and we’re here to help you pick the best fit for your fitness needs. When you’re looking for all the health/fitness features you can get packed into one impressive device, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is the best pick. You’ll have everything you need to track your progress.

Best Overall: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

For many people, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is still one of the best choices on the market. It’s not the newest device out there, but this slim-screened companion checks all of the boxes for fitness tracking, with the sensors and software capable of following everything from your everyday movements to running, gym workouts, and swimming. With built-in GPS, water resistance up to 50 meters, more secure straps than the original Gear Fit2, and support for offline music from providers like Spotify, the Gear Fit2 Pro offers just enough smartwatch functionality to make you forget that it’s a fitness tracker (although there’s nothing wrong with that). The long, narrow, curved screen of the Gear Fit2 Pro makes it ideal for looking over your notifications, and the 4GB of internal storage allows you to store your workout playlist from Spotify if you prefer to leave your phone behind on your morning run. Who should buy this tracker? The Gear Fit2 Pro is great for many reasons, like its size and weight. It’ll never get in the way when you’re exercising. At the same time, it doesn’t look especially nice if you’re trying to wear it with fancier attire. However, if you’re solely investing in a tracker for fitness tracking, this is an ideal choice. On that note, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is a perfect companion for runners, joggers, and Galaxy users who are looking for a wearable that will give them the workout tools and the information they need to achieve their fitness goals. The Gear Fit2 Pro’s screen is longer, brighter, and better than almost any other fitness tracking band out there today. Considering this tracker was released well over a year ago, that feat is quite impressive. Pros: Gorgeous, slim OLED display

Comfortable for daily wear and sleep tracking

Built-in GPS

3-5 days of battery life

Notifications from your phone

Full fitness tracking Cons: Slim screen means less info

Proprietary connection complicates band replacement

Few functions beyond fitness tracking

Best Overall Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

Still one of the best fitness trackers around The Gear Fit2 Pro is lightweight with a curved display. It offers detailed data, onboard GPS, fitness tracking, and more.

Best Value: Samsung Galaxy Fit

Perhaps you’re on a budget and want to find a reasonably priced Samsung fitness tracker. If that’s the case, you’ll want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Not only is it affordable but it also brings a lot to the table when it comes to tracking and other key features. It’s not a smartwatch, but it’s smart alright. The Galaxy Fit is meant to seamlessly integrate into your daily life. Once it’s set up, you can get going and forget about it. Sync it with your smartphone for access to apps, like alarm, calendar, and weather. You’ll only have to charge this fitness tracker once a week, which is a nice bonus Speaking of apps, the Samsung Health app comes pre-programmed into the Galaxy Fit. This allows you to set new goals for your mile time. You can also closely monitor your progress in real-time. Manage your health and stay motivated to get healthier from the convenience of your wrist. Who should buy this tracker? This tracker is a phenomenal option for someone who’s always on the go. This device was designed to get to know you and your habits. There are up to 90 activities you can select manually, six of which are automatically detected when you start the exercise: walking, running, cycling, elliptical, rowing, and dynamic workouts. This is a blessing for someone who is focused on their workout and doesn’t want to manually select it each time. When you’re serious about your fitness goals, the Galaxy Fit is, too. It’s capable of tracking your water and caffeine intake, daily steps, calories burned, and so much more. It also monitors your sleep and heart rate. Really, what more could you ask for? Fitness fanatics who don’t feel the need to go all out with their fitness tracker while still getting the essentials will love this one. Pros: Slim but durable design

7 days of battery life

Sleep/stress monitoring

Automatic activity tracking

Heart-rate monitoring

Best Value Samsung Galaxy Fit

Affordable, lightweight, and full of tracking abilities Do it all without spending it all. The Galaxy Fit is waterproof and gives you wireless charging with many tracking features.