Barclays hires JPM’s Esteve to head equity capital markets in Europe By

() – Barclays ‘ (L:) investment bank division appointed J.P. Morgan’s Manuel Esteve as the head of its equity capital markets in Continental Europe, it said on Monday.

Esteve, who has been a managing director at J.P. Morgan’s equity capital markets for the last 18 years, will join Barclays on Sept. 1 and will be based in London. He will report to Tom Johnson, Barclays head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) EMEA.

“Our European ECM franchise continues to grow strongly and Manuel’s experience and impressive track record will help accelerate this growth, with a focus on clients in Continental Europe,” said Johnson.