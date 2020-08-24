Avalanche’s Philipp Grubauer, Erik Johnson out indefinitely

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN ), Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Monday that first-choice goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are sidelined indefinitely with injuries they picked up during Saturday’s Game 1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Grubauer went down with a lower-body injury while stretching to make a save minutes into the second period against Dallas. He left the game and was replaced by Pavel Francouz, who will start between the pipes for Colorado until further notice.