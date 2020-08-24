Australia’s most infamous conman Peter Foster was taken down by undercover cops

Notorious conman Peter Foster has been extradited from Queensland to New South Wales to face fresh fraud charges, as dramatic footage emerges showing him being taken down by undercover police on a beach.

Foster was escorted straight from the tarmac at Sydney Airport to the back of a police van, before he was taken to Mascot Police Station on Monday night.

The 57-year-old was arrested at 8am on Thursday while taking his dogs for a walk along Four Mile Beach at Port Douglas, Queensland.

In extraordinary video that surfaced on Monday, two plain clothed officers disguised as joggers sprinted up behind an unsuspecting Foster before crash-tackling him to the ground.

After being allowed to return to his house following the arrest, he changed into a Hawaiian shirt.

When asked by reporters how he was feeling, he said he ‘was annoyed,’ because the arrest ‘wasn’t necessary.’

On Monday the conman was seen peering out the window of a Virgin Australia plane on the Sydney Airport tarmac while wearing the same Hawaiian shirt.

Foster will face court on Tuesday charged with more than a dozen offences including laundering and fraud.

He allegedly used experts to place bets after setting up an Asia-based company called Sport Predictions.

Police will allege the $1.8million invested was diverted to Foster, using the alias Bill Dawson, the bets were never placed and the money was laundered through NSW.

Sports Predictions is allegedly a copy of Foster’s previous multi-million-dollar con, Sports Trading Company, for which he served 12 months behind bars in Australia for trading under a false name.

Foster is notorious for his role in the 2002 Cheriegate scandal in which he helped Cherie Blair to buy two flats in Bristol for their children at a substantial discount.

Foster was dating Carole Caplin, Mrs Blair’s style guru, at the .

Mrs Blair at first denied his involvement in the deal but was forced to make an embarrassing U-turn days later after the Daily Mail published emails between them where she described him as a ‘star’.

She made a public apology saying she had been unaware of Foster’s criminal background and blaming the pressures of trying to protect her family for the ‘misunderstanding’.

Foster romanced Carole Caplin who was good friends with Cherie Blair, wife of then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair

The serial scam artist was taken to his home following the Thursday morning arrest. He changed into a Hawaiian shirt and emerged in handcuffs

Mr Gamble – of IFW Global, which investigates internet fraud worldwide – tracked Foster after being approached by a businessman who believed he had been the victim of an elaborate fraud.

The private detective kept the fraudster under surveillance for a month before tipping off the police about his alleged betting scam and his whereabouts.

They took over the surveillance and made the dramatic early morning arrest.

Through his relationship with Ms Caplin (left) to Foster got Ms Blair (right) involved in ‘Cheriegate’, one of the most embarrassing episodes in recent British politics, when he arranged for her to buy two flats in Bristol at a discount

Foster was spotted driving a $400,000 Bentley through the streets of the Gold Coast in March