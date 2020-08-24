Home Technology Audible debuts Audible Plus, a $7.95/month tier with unlimited access to a...

Audible debuts Audible Plus, a $7.95/month tier with unlimited access to a library of 11K+ titles spanning audiobooks, podcasts, and original productions (Lucas Shaw/Bloomberg)

Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:

Audible debuts Audible Plus, a $7.95/month tier with unlimited access to a library of 11K+ titles spanning audiobooks, podcasts, and original productions  —  – Audiobook company goes after podcast listeners in new push,nbsp; — Cheaper plan will include 11,000 titles, including originals

