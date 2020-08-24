Artist of the Week: Katy Perry

The pregnant singer chronicles her personal journey of overcoming depression and finding hope in her new album ‘Smile’ while also reminding fans to keep positive outlook during today’s depressing times.

–

It’s hard to find joy and keep smiling during today’s challenging times, but Katy Perry is nothing if not bursting with optimism. After struggling with depression following the release of her 2017 album “Witness”, she gathers her strength to make a space in her life for healthy and happy relationships with herself and the people she loved and cared about.

Due August 28 Stateside, “Smile” is her sixth studio installment. It’s a collection of songs that offer a glimpse into her personal journey to rediscover herself. “It’s been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It’s so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey,” she said in an interview.

In the upbeat title track, Katy expresses her gratitude for “finally getting back that smile.” She describes her journey as a “long hard road to get that redemption.” While it’s full of trials with “no shortcut to a blessin,” she notes that it’s rewarding to finally overcome her obstacles, find balance in her life, and be able to “shine from a mile.”

In another single called “Daisies”, the chart-topping pop star belts out hopeful, empowering lyrics to encourage fans to dream big and never let the opinion of another person crush their aspirations. She asks fans to ponder these questions, “When did we all stop believing in magic? Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?”

As the world is gripped with uncertainty amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the singer also asks fans not to give up hope. “No, not the end of the world,” she sings a different song. “You might see a cliff but I see a way to fly.”

Katy additionally touches her on-and-off relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom as she reflects on the difficult times during their romance in song “Champagne Problems”. She said, “You can hear that we’re not flaunting how in love we are. We have been through f**king hell. We have been down to the mat and come back up again so far.”

Now that she’s healing, Katy is ready for a new beginning. While celebrating her personal growth with her new album, she’s looking forward to motherhood as she’s expecting her first child with Orlando. The mom-to-be can’t wait to meet her daughter and experience “unconditional love.”