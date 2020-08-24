Apple judge weighs in on fight over Fortnite

The judge hearing Apple’s fight with Epic Games said she’s inclined to order Apple to temporarily stop limiting the game company’s ability to provide key graphics technology used by app developers, but not to reinstate the Fortnite app.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the dispute isn’t a “slam dunk” for either side at the start of a virtual hearing Monday.

Apple faces a backlash from some developers who say its standard App Store fee of up to 30% and other policies are unfair and designed to benefit iPhone maker’s own services. The fight blew up Aug. 13 when Epic told customers it would begin offering a discounted direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite, and Apple then removed the game app, cutting off access for access for more than a billion iPhone and iPad customers.

Apple also cut off Epic’s graphics technology, known as Unreal Engine, a suite of software used by developers to build 3-D games and other products.

