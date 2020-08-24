Apple CEO Tim Cook Donates $5 Million in Stock to Charity

Apple CEO Tim Cook last week donated more than $5 million in Apple stock to an unnamed charity, according to an SEC filing shared today.



Cook donated a total of 10,715 shares worth $5.4 million at Apple’s current closing price of $503.43. The SEC filing does not include details on where Cook donated his money.

Every year in August, Cook donates right around $5 million worth of stock to charity, and in a 2015 interview, Cook said that he had plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth with a “systematic approach to philanthropy.”

Following the donation, Cook continues to hold 837,374 shares of Apple stock worth $422 million.