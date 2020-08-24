App Recap: Done Habit Tracker, RTRO, and Subtrack

In this week’s App Recap, we’ve highlighted productivity app “Done,” photo and video app “RTRO,” and finance app “Subtrack” as three apps that are worth checking out.

Apps to Check Out

Done: A Simple Habit Tracker (iOS, One-Time Purchase) – Done, an app designed to help users create healthy routines, features the ability to set goals and track progress for daily habits. Each habit can be customized with a unique color bar, reminders, notes, the ability to be set for multiple times per day, and more. All habit data with totals and time stamps can also be conveniently exported in a CSV file. The app is free to download, and users have the option to purchase Done’s $8.99 one-time upgrade to track more than three habits at once.



RTRO – Camera by Moment (iOS, Subscription) – RTRO features a vintage video camera in which users can record up to 60 seconds of video at once. The app features filter-like “looks” that add a neat touch to content. Users can shoot video at 6, 12, 18, 24, or 30 frames per second, and videos can be trimmed or cropped to a 16:9, 4:3, or 1:1 aspect ratio. Once the shooting and editing process has been completed, users can save the video or export it to social media platforms. Three looks are available for free upon downloading the app, but each additional look costs $1.99. Users can subscribe to RTRO+, which is available in either a subscription priced at $3.99 per month and $19.99 per year or a one-time purchase of $49.99, to gain access to all looks, edit videos from the device’s camera roll, control the video frame rate, and more.

Subtrack (iOS & Mac, One-Time Purchase) – Subtrack is an app that lets users easily track subscriptions. The app’s simple interface makes is quite easy to visualize total and average spending over various time periods. Subtrack’s syncs all subscription data through iCloud, so no signup is required. The app’s developers have emphasized the importance of user privacy, as the app was designed to not collect any personal data. Although Subtrack is free to download, there’s an in-app purchase of $2.99 to track more than three subscriptions at once, export subscriptions in a single CSV file, and access over 20 custom app icons.

