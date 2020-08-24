AP Preseason Top 25: Clemson opens at No. 1, ahead of Ohio State

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 on Monday, and all 130 FBS teams were considered for the first poll of the season. 

It’s a unique situation for the annual poll, which is in its 85th year. The AP Poll made the decision for its voters to consider all teams for its preseason poll. There are 54 teams that will not play in the 2020 college football season. Once the season begins, only the 76 FBS schools that are participating in the season will be considered. 

Clemson opens as the No. 1 team for the second straight season. The Tigers advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game for the second straight season in 2019. Junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence returns as the starter. 

A total of teams that will not play football in the fall are ranked in the Top 25. Ohio State is the highest-ranked team not playing at No. 2. 

AP Preseason Poll: Top 25 rankings for 2020 preseason

RANKSCHOOLPOINTS
1Clemson (38)1,520
2Ohio State* (21)1,504
3Alabama (2)1,422
4Georgia1,270
5Oklahoma1,269
6LSU (1)1,186
7Penn State*1,147
8Florida1,125
9Oregon*1,119
10Notre Dame995
11Auburn852
12Wisconsin*840
13Texas A,amp;M764
14Texas703
15Oklahoma State672
16Michigan*611
17USC*534
18North Carolina496
19Minnesota*451
20Cincinnati234
21UCF229
22Utah*211
23Iowa State199
24Iowa*134
25Tennessee133

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1

