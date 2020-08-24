Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work, ready for KBC Season 12



While the Indian television audience loves the reruns of mythological shows, petty-kitchen-politics and the shape-shifting fantasy drama, there is one show that has stood the test of time since the last 20 years. It’s none other than Kaun Banega Crorepati spearheaded by Amitabh Bachchan.



The new season of the game show is all set to hit the tube. And Amitabh Bachchan is back in his role as the game show host. After recovering from COVID 19, the superstar is back where he belongs, in front of the camera. He recently shared a post on Instagram where he broke the news that he’s back to work. He also gave us a sneak peek into the life on the set, in the new normal. Everyone is seen with PPE suits and masks on. Big B said, ‘its back to work.. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 … today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime!’













We’re eagerly waiting for the next season to start soon. The actor’s wit, his charm, and the way he keeps the participants interested in the game is something that can’t be replicated. Big B’s popularity on the show has send the TRPs of the game show soaring high.



Well whether it is the movies, television or endorsements, Amitabh Bachchan is a living legend and unbeatable at his game.