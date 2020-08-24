‘American Idol’ Alum Colton Dixon Is Father of Two After Welcoming Twin Daughters

Instagram

The ‘Love Has Come for Me’ singer and his wife Annie take to Instagram to introduce their newborn baby girls, whom the pair named Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth Dixon.

–

Colton Dixon has become a first-time father to a set of twins. Days after he and his wife Annie welcomed their baby girls, the “American Idol” alum finally has time to introduce the bundles of joy to the world.

The thrilled “More of You” singer broke the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, August 22. Posting a side-by-side picture of the newborn babies’ feet, he wrote in the caption, “Everyone meet Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth Dixon.” He added three heart-eyed emojis.

<br />

Around the same time, Colton’s wife shared similar post on her own Instagram account. She, however, offered more details about their twins’ birth. Alongside the photos of their babies’ feet, she noted that their little girls were born on August 18 with Athens weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and Ava weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

“Baby girls are here, we have taken a few quiet days to enjoy their presence,” the new mother explained alongside the shared pictures. She went on gushing, “Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth, your parents are CRAZY about you!”

<br />

Colton first made public about his wife’s pregnancy back in February. To PEOPLE, he stated at the time, “Becoming a dad is something I’ve always looked forward to. ” He added, “Annie and I are ecstatic about this exciting new chapter! We are also relieved that this is no longer a secret.”

In another interview with the outlet around a month later, the “Miracles” crooner shared his excitement about having twins. “I went in to the ultrasound too excited to sit, so I stood as our technician started showing us a first glimpse of our baby,” he recalled. “Before I knew it, I was back in the chair trying to wrap my head around TWINS!”

The 28-year-old continued recounting, “As soon as we got home, I got to work painting and rearranging furniture all over the house. I admit that my wife was the stronger one that day, but I don’t think we could be more excited to meet our two little ones. What a blessing.”

During the chat, Colton’s wife enthused similar excitement. “I felt like we were in a dream. It did not feel real at first. Once the news set in, it brought another level of excitement,” she gushed. “We are taking it one day at a time with the logistics of preparing for two!”

Colton met Annie while rehearsing for the “American Idol” tour in 2012, after coming in seventh place on the show. The couple got engaged in September 2015 at Walt Disney World in Florida, before tying the knot four months later in Nashville.