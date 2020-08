All pictures of Salman Khan and his family from Ganpati Visarjan

Last night, Salman Khan and his entire family came together for Ganpati Visarjan. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma brought in the Ganpati at Sohail Khan’s residence over the weekend. On Sunday night, a huge celebration was held for the visarjan with family and close friends. Spotted at the celebrations were Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Helen, Seema Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan and others.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, the family did the visarjan at home itself by immersing the Ganpati idol in a big bucket. Most stars have followed this method of visarjan this year. Truly commendable.