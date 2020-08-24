Alex Ovechkin revealed as EA Sports’ ‘NHL 21’ cover athlete

For the second time in his career, Alex Ovechkin will be on the cover of the EA Sports’ “NHL 21” video game.
EA Sports announced Monday that the Washington Capitals star will be on the cover of “NHL 21” 14 years after he appeared on the cover of “NHL 07.”
Ovechkin joins Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews as the only players to repeat as the main cover athlete in the game’s 30-year history.
It’s no surprise that Ovechkin will once again grace the cover of the widely popular video game among NHL fans. The 34-year-old became the eighth player in NHL history to tally 700 goals, which he accomplished earlier this season.
Ovechkin has won the Rocket Richard Trophy times, has three Hart Trophies and led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup victory in 2018.
The game is set to be released on Xbox One and PlayStation in October.
