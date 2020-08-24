After loss pushes Nuggets to brink of playoff elimination, what do we say to their championship dreams? Bye, Felicia.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — What happens when a dream is exposed as folly?

Let’s admit some hard truths. Nikola Jokic falls short, when compared to LeBron, Kawhi and true NBA royalty. Coach Michael Malone is no defensive genius. And the Nuggets are kidding themselves if they think a championship can be won this way with this team, without major changes to the roster.

With a 51-point outburst, Utah guard Donovan Mitchell shot all Denver’s sweet dreams to pieces Sunday, during a 129-127 loss that pushed the Nuggets to the brink of elimination in the opening round of the playoffs.

“We couldn’t get enough stops,” coach Michael Malone said

Check that. The Nuggets haven’t gotten a stop once when it really mattered in this series.

Jamal Murray scored 50 for Denver. But it wasn’t enough.

Looking for a spark, Malone threw spaghetti against the wall, hoping some magic might stick with a major shake-up to his starting lineup. He benched Torrey Craig and Michael Porter Jr. in favor of Monte Morris and Jerami Grant. Although the change infused the Nuggets with energy, it did nothing to refortifying a lax defense that has plagued them since the resumption of the NBA season after the coronavirus forced a four-month hiatus.

On the same court where only hours earlier Dallas guard Luka Doncic declared to America he’s Big (Larry) Bird 2.0 with a 3-point shot to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Jokic and the Nuggets were in danger of becoming yesterday’s news, a contender on the rise reduced to a pretender with more issues than answers.

After breaking bread at a team dinner on the eve of Game 4, Denver knew a healthy desperation was required to climb back in this series against the Jazz. The edginess dripped from almost every syllable Malone uttered during a video chat with reporters 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

Although confined to the NBA bubble in Florida for nearly two months, Malone knows the score back in Denver. While hockey-come-lately fans raise beer mugs in celebration of the Avalanche’s quest for the Stanley Cup, the Nuggets and their coach were dissed and trashed like burnt toast after back-to-back blowout losses against Utah.

As Malone departed his pre-game presser, he quoted Ice Cube from the 1995 movie “Friday” and not-so subtly told doubters to get out of his team’s face.

“Bye, Felicia,” Malone quipped.

The Nuggets came out with eyes blazing, firing at will, junking any pretense of playing the gritty defense that is Malone’s calling card. Denver went full rainbow skyline, old-school Doug Moe in its approach and decided there was no way to stop Mitchell, so Murray and Jokic would try to outscore the Jazz.

During the past 37 years, I’ve had a front-row seat for the vast majority of history lessons in Nuggets basketball. I’ve roomed next door to T.R. Dunn in the team hotel and attended the funeral of Chopper Travaglini. I bought Mike D’Antonio a steak dinner during the NBA Finals after he got fired in Denver and chuckled when Jokic confided his sense of humor is shaped by Joey from “Friends.”

But I’ve never seen anything like this from a team that claims to have legit championship aspirations: The Nuggets’ startling admission they have forgotten how to play D.

During the previous three games of this opening-round series, Denver’s favorite way of taking possession was to pull the ball out of its own basket after a Jazz score. It was as easy as 1-2-3 for Utah, which scored at least 124 points in each of Games 1, 2 and 3.

No Nuggets team has surrendered 124 points so easily and regularly since nutty professor Paul Westhead insisted defense was a nuisance Denver could not be bothered to play nearly 30 years ago.

The Jazz blew by 124 points in the final minute of the fourth quarter, when free throws by Mitchell gave him his second 50-point game of the series and kissed Denver goodbye.

Now down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Nuggets are on the brink of playoff elimination.

Bye, Felicia.