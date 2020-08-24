AFL Tom Lynch tribunal verdict, Richmond Tigers news

Richmond star Tom Lynch has avoided a suspension after being found not guilty of striking Essendon’s Michael Hurley at the AFL Tribunal.

In a hearing that spanned just over 90 minutes in total, the jury deliberated for 20 minutes, before determining that Lynch was simply fending off Hurley with his forearm to the chest after he gave a lengthy explanation for his actions.

The result means that Lynch is now free to play in Ricmond’s blockbuster clash against the West Coast Eagles on Thursday night in the Gold Coast.

The AFL argued that Lynch’s strike on Hurley was intentional, high and had low impact, meaning he would have received a one-match ban, per the Match Review guidelines.

However, Richmond argued that the incident did not meet the definition of a strike, with the club’s representative Sam Tovey arguing that Lynch did not intend to strike Hurley high, and even if there was high contact, it was “negligible in nature”.

The jury determined that Lynch did not strike Hurley, but instead pushed him in the chest to clear space (Seven)

Lynch’s case was helped by the medical report from Essendon’s team doctor, which showed that Hurley required no additional treatment as a result of Lynch’s strike.

“I disagree (it was a strike). It was a push to the chest,” Lynch told the AFL Tribunal.

“There’s a turnover, an Essendon player handballs to a Richmond player, and at that point I realised Hurley has a better position on me, so I want to get back to the goal square in order to lead back up to the footy.

“Up the field we’re handballing forward to Markov. The turnover has happened. I’m trying to get back to the goalsquare so I can be an option, whether to lead up or if he kicks the football to the goalsquare.

“I’m hoping Markov will receive it and be able to kick it to the goalsquare or I lead up, and he kicks it to me.

“Hurley is stopping me getting behind him, he’s tackling me or wrapping me up, I’ve got my hands in the air to try and get past him and he’s got both hands around my waist.”

Lynch argued that Hurley’s tactic of hitting his hands was something many defenders used against him (AAP)

Lynch added that the tactic of hitting his hands was one that was commonplace among defenders, arguing that his intention was to push Hurley in the chest to create space between the pair.

“It’s a technique by the defenders to stop me from pushing my arms out to keep them away from me,” he said.

“He’d done that throughout the game – come in and got his chest into me to try and wrap me up, like we saw in the earlier footage.

“I want to keep separation from him so I lean in and push on his chest.

“I wanted to stay away from him so I could either stay away from him or jump at the football if it was kicked into the goalsquare.”

However, the AFL took a different view to Lynch on the incident, suggesting that the strike had come out of frustration due to the close attention he received from Hurley.

Lynch ‘strike’ not even a free kick: Cornes

“This happened 50 metres off the ball. It wasn’t in play,” AFL representative Jeff Gleeson QC told the Tribunal.

“It wasn’t a missed spoil. It was a long way from the ball and in the context of some, shall we say, happy to-and-fro between the two players. They were engaged in a show of force, an attempt to move where they wanted to move or stop each other where they wanted to move.

“You might conclude there’s point in that exchange Tom Lynch became frustrated with the attention he was getting and threw a punch … you might conclude he was sending a message to Hurley.

If you’re gonna push, you push at the largest available surface. And the largest available surface is not his neck, it’s his chest.

“Either Mr Lynch missed by a wide margin … either he’s a terrible aim or he landed about where he wanted to.”