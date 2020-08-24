Aamir Khan reveals his very first salary

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars in the history of the film industry and his work pretty much justifies the tag. The actor holds the record for some of Bollywood’s biggest hits and the fact that he can pull off such big numbers with incredible consistency is what makes him truly special.

The actor has been around for more than three decades now, and through this time, has delivered some memorable performances. Even though he’s one of the highest-paid celebrities, many might not be aware of his humble beginning. During an interview with a leading daily, Aamir spoke about his very first salary. He said, “I was paid 11,000 rupees for my first film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I was paid 1,000 rupees per month. And, I think it took approximately one year to complete the film.”