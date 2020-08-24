’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tania Wants to Raise Her Kids in the U.S. Due to Racism in South Africa

Instagram

If there is one thing that Tania Maduro wants to do, it is raising her children in the United States. In the Sunday, August 23 episode of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?”, the reality TV star made it clear that she does not want her children to grow up in South Africa because she believes that there’s a lot of racism in the country.

During the episode, Tania joined Syngin Colchester‘s family for a dinner where the latter started talking about his hope to stay in South Africa and buy a land in the country because he doesn’t want to live the American dream any longer. “I wouldn’t wanna buy land anywhere else. I just want to do it right, first off, in South Africa,” he told his family as they enjoyed their meal.

However, Tania had a different opinion. “One thing I’ve ever said is I don’t want to raise my kids in South Africa,” she said. “It’s beautiful. It’s great, but there’s a lot of racism, there’s a lot of poverty, there’s a lot of that.” She then clarified her statement, “I’m not saying it’s just South Africa, so I don’t want you to think that there’s everything in the states as well. But I had a great bringing up. I was around different cultures.” She added that she wanted her kids to experience different cultures growing up.

Tania and Syngin documented their relationship in the seventh season of “90 Day Fiance” and are currently starring in the fifth season of its spin-off “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?”. Just like any other couples on the TLC series, the two have their own shares of troubles as well, including money issues, Syngin’s excessive drinking habit and the fact that the South African man does not have a job. In addition to that, the couple has different opinions when it comes to having children.