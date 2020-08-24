76ers fire Brett Brown | Yardbarker

Earlier in the day, The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote that the Sixers aren’t planning on moving on from either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons before the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Simmons, 24, was linked with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month. He suffered a season-ending knee injury before the playoff series versus Boston.

Wojnarowski added that Los Angeles Clippers assistant and former Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue, reportedly coveted by the Houston Rockets, and Villanova’s Jay Wright are on Philadelphia’s radar.

Brown failed to guide the Sixers past the Eastern Conference semifinals during his tenure with the organization.