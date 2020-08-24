50 Cent Mocks Stacey Dash’s Husband Over Hypnotic Claims

WENN

Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Power’ actor/creator mockes the actress’ estranged husband by saying that he was once ‘hypnotized’ with a woman’s vagina.

50 Cent has weighed in on the marital drama between “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash and her husband Jeffrey Martin, who claims that he was “hypnotized” into marrying her. Taking to his Instagram account, Fiddy mocked Stacey’s estranged husband by saying that he was once “hypnotized” with a woman’s vagina.

Posting a headline about Stacey and Jeffrey’s drama on Monday, August 24, the “In Da Club” rapper wrote in the caption, “Yeah man a b***h did that to me with some p***y one time too.” He added, “LOL HYPNOTIZED.”

Jeffrey, who wed Stacey in 2018, reportedly wanted their marriage annulled because he believed that Stacey’s Pastor put him under some sort of hypnotic, spiritual spell that made him marry the actress. In his own filings in response to Stacey’s divorce petition, Jeffrey stated that it was Stacey’s pastor who proclaimed that it was “God’s will” that the couple marries.

According to reports, the pair exchanged vows only ten days after meeting with TMZ stating that court records list their date of marriage as April 6, 2018. Later on September 29 of the same year, Stacey was arrested by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Land O’ Lakes, about 25 miles north of Tampa, for domestic violence. She was accused of pushing and slapping a man across the face following a “verbal argument,” said police.

In a video of her arrest, the actress-turned-conservative political commentator looked emotional while two officers placed her in handcuffs before walking her to a police car. Stacey, who is best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in “Clueless”, allegedly told the officers that she works as an actress, but decided to take a break and “did politics for a while.” The case was ultimately dropped as no charges were filed.