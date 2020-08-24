2020 NBA first round mock draft

Joshua S. Kelly / USA Today Sports Images

The Spurs have the uncommon opportunity picking so early in the draft. The team has usually hit on upside picks in recent years, and Williams qualifies after a freshman season in which he didn’t even start a game for the Seminoles. He still made the ACC All-Freshman team after averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-8 forward has potential in the front court and is still just 18.