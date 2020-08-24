2020 NBA first round mock draft

The NBA draft order is shaping up following the lottery, with the Timberwolves now on the clock. With the NBA Draft less than two months away on October 16, here’s a look at our latest mock draft.
1 of 30
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
Stephen Lew / USA Today Sports Images
Edwards had a dominant freshman season as the SEC Rookie of the Year, averaging 19.1 points and shooting better than 50 percent from the field. He looks like a great fit in the Wolves back court, creating quite a trio with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.
2 of 30
2. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawara
Joe Camporeale / USA Today Sports Images
With the Warriors getting the second overall pick following a lost year, the rich will get richer. There’s a fair possibility Golden State will trade the pick if they don’t see the right fit, but Ball is a strong shooter who fits the ball for the team as they look to rebound from a lost 2019-20 season.
3 of 30
3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
Joe Rondone / USA Today Sports Images
Wiseman’s college career at Memphis lasted only three games, but he was plenty dominant in that time. The 7-foot-1 center would have almost certainly been the top pick 10 years ago, but the state of the NBA is changing for big man. Still, he would be a great addition for Charlotte, a team lacking top-end interior talent.
4 of 30
4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
David Kohl / USA Today Sports Images
Toppin was a star from the moment he stepped on the floor for the Flyers two years ago, and finished last season averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds. He was a highly efficient shooter, making nearly 65 percent of his shots in two college seasons, and has a chance to contribute immediately as a 6-foot-9 power forward.
5 of 30
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Onyeka Okongwu, PF, USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA Today Sports Images
Cleveland’s rebuild continues with a high upside 6-foot-9 forward in Okongwu. He averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds at USC, routinely dominating the paint in his freshman season. His calling card in the short term for Cleveland could be defense, averaging 2.7 blocks last year.
6 of 30
6. Atlanta Hawks: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv
Jim Dedmon / USA Today Sports Images
Atlanta has a long way to go as they build around star point guard Trae Young, but Avdija has the potential to really help. The 19-year-old’s game is still very much in a development stage, but he brings huge upside potential as a versatile 6-foot-8 forward.
7 of 30
7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
Reese Strickland / USA Today Sports Images
Haliburton showed huge improvement in his second season for the Cyclones, averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. He showed himself to be a sharp shooter in his college career, making nearly 43 percent of his threes, and provides a potential young building block that Detroit desperately needs.
8 of 30
8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Raiopharm Ulm
Jim Dedmon / USA Today Sports Images
The Knicks need to hit some home runs, and Hayes has potential in that regard. He’s shown improved shooting, averaging 39 percent from three last year and showing a lot of defensive talent. New York might not get a significant contribution for a few years from the 19-year-old, but that should be okay for a team that isn’t very close to contending.
9 of 30
9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State
Alicia Devine / USA Today Sports Images
The Seminoles have a reputation for developing athletic talents, and Vassell qualifies. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in his sophomore season, greatly improving his shooting overall and making 1.5 three-pointers per game. He has strong all-around potential at 6-foot-6 and should be a nice back court fit alongside Bradley Beal and John Wall.
10 of 30
10. Phoenix Suns: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
John Reed / USA Today Sports Images
Okoro proved to be a dynamic, well-rounded player in his freshman season at Auburn, averaging 12.9 points and making the SEC All-Defense team. The 6-foot-6 forward’s perimeter game leaves a lot to be desired, but he has a chance to immediately complement the talented Suns roster led by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.
11 of 30
11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State
Joshua S. Kelly / USA Today Sports Images
The Spurs have the uncommon opportunity picking so early in the draft. The team has usually hit on upside picks in recent years, and Williams qualifies after a freshman season in which he didn’t even start a game for the Seminoles. He still made the ACC All-Freshman team after averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-8 forward has potential in the front court and is still just 18.
12 of 30
12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt
Andrew Nelles / USA Today Sports Images
For teams looking at shooters in this year’s draft, Nesmith is at the top of the heap. He made 52 percent of his threes last year and wasn’t shy in the attempt, averaging 8.2 heaves per game. He has a high floor with that skillset, which should help De’Aaron Fox.
13 of 30
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
Maxey was as advertised in his one year at Kentucky, averaging 14.0 points and shooting nearly 43 percent from the field. The 6-foot-3 guard is undersized but has plenty more upside to offer a Pelicans team that has plenty with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
14 of 30
14. Boston Celtics (via Grizzlies): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
Rob Kinnan / USA Today Sports Images
An elite recruit from last year’s class, Anthony dominated in his freshman season at North Carolina with 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Boston doesn’t need a difference maker, and Anthony fits as a high-upside player who could use some time to develop as a rotational option.
15 of 30
15. Orlando Magic: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
Eric Hartline / USA Today Sports Images
Bey showed huge improvement from his freshman to sophomore seasons at Nova, averaging 16.1 point and 4.7 rebounds last year. The 6-foot-8 forward development on the perimeter was most impressive, averaging 45 percent from three. He could make an immediate impact for the Magic.
16 of 30
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
Joe Rondone / USA Today Sports Images
The bubble has been Damian Lillard’s world, and continuing to surround him with complementary pieces will be key. Achiuwa was part of Memphis’ acclaimed freshman class, averaging 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds. His game is still in development, but there’s plenty of potential for the 6-foot-9 forward.
17 of 30
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nets): R.J. Hampton, G, NZ Breakers
Justin Ford / USA Today Sports Images
With their second pick in the draft, the Timberwolves can afford a developmental project. Hampton fits that category after a disappointing season in the NBL. His offensive game will be a work in progress, but the 6-foot-5 guard does have potential.
18 of 30
18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
For a team that’s attempted over 40 three points per game this season, long-range shooting is almost a requirement. Terry shot 41 percent from three in his freshman season at Stanford. He’s well undersized at 6-foot-1, but that’s become less of an obstacle in recent years that it was considered a decade ago.
19 of 30
19. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
Carlos Sanchez Martinez / Icon Sportswire
Maledon is a development project at age 19 and gives the Nets a long-term project as they look beyond Kyrie Irving in the back court. He might not be able to help what’s expected to be an improved Nets squad next season, but there are few players with more upside this late .
20 of 30
20. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
Marvin Gentry / USA Today Sports Images
A point guard would be a good fit for Miami, and Lewis’ improvement in two years at Bama has been apparent. He averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists in his sophomore season, showing improved shooting ability. Lewis could step in as a regular starter at the point in a year or two.
21 of 30
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports Images
The 76ers are a team build around big men who can do much more than their size would suggest, and Pokusevski fits that mold. He’s a seven footer who has shooting range, with an upside that should intrigue most teams.
22 of 30
22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Josh Green, SG, Arizona
Stan Szeto / USA Today Sports Images
The Nuggets roster has a lot of potential if Michael Porter Jr. can stay on the court but would benefit from a back court scorer. Green has potential after averaging 12.0 points in 31 minutes per contest during his freshman season at Arizona. He could develop into a starter down the line.
23 of 30
23. Utah Jazz: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
Jennifer Buchanan / USA Today Sports Images
McDaniels didn’t quite match the recruiting hype in his one college season at Washington, but still shows plenty of potential as a 6-foot-9 forward who is a capable shooter. He has a chance to be a nice complementary player for Donovan Mitchell immediately.
24 of 30
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
Smith was a dominating presence in the front court during his two seasons with the Terrapins, most recently averaging 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks last season. He also showed more ability as a long-range shooter, an attractive quality for any team at 6-foot-10.
25 of 30
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona
Alonzo Adams / USA Today Sports Images
The soon-to-be 20-year-old Bolmaro has a lot of versatility as a 6-foot-6 guard with the ability to handle the ball, and would have time to develop for an OKC squad whose strength is currently in the back court.
26 of 30
26. Boston Celtics: Jahmi’us Ramsey, G, Texas Tech
Raymond Carlin III / USA Today Sports Images
Ramsey helped the Red Raiders reload last season, averaging 15.0 points and shooting 43 percent from three in his freshman season. The 6-foot-4 guard would give Boston an immediate rotational option.
27 of 30
27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
Jacob Snow / USA Today Sports Images
Another guard for the Knicks with plus offensive ability, Mannion was All Pac-12 in his freshman season after averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 assists for the Wildcats. His shooting is a work in progress, but Mannion is only 19.
28 of 30
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
Orlando Ramirez / USA Today Sports Images
A veteran player with the ability to make an immediate impact should be what the Lakers are searching for in their current window. After transferring from Washington State to San Diego State, Flynn averaged 17.6 points and 5.1 assists last season. He’s an efficient shooter and ball handler at 6-foot-1.
29 of 30
29. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
Rob Kinnan / USA Today Sports Images
A leader on the Blue Devils over the last two years, Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists during his sophomore season. His long-range shooting also improved last year, a required feature in Toronto. He should be a nice contributor immediately.
30 of 30
30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State
Mike Carter / USA Today Sports Images
Tillman doesn’t have optimal size at 6-foot-8 for what amounts to a big man skillset, but he should make a good contribution on the boards and defensively. He took a big step forward in his junior season at Michigan State, averaging 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The Celtics would be able to find a place for those talents.