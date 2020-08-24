2020 Emmys Producers Reveal Their Wild Plan to Pull Off a Virtual Ceremony

The 2020 Emmys are going to look a little different this year. And by a little, we really mean a lot.

One could even say that in these “uncertain times,” the only thing that’s certain is how weird it will be for stars to “attend” the award show from the comfort of their homes. Because as of right now, the Emmys producers are planning to air live from the nominees’ houses, located across the world.

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Reginald Hudlin estimated they could have 140 camera feeds coming into the Staples Center, a command center of sorts for the Emmys team. This will also serve as the stage for host Jimmy Kimmel.

Who will operate these cameras, one may ask? Well, even that has yet to be determined, according to Done + Dusted President Ian Stewart.

Stewart and Hudlin said the goal is to have camera operators go to the nominee’s chosen location, but if that isn’t possible they’re prepared to ask a family member or anyone else in the nominee’s COVID bubble to step into the role. At the end of the day, their goal is to avoid poor quality footage, because nobody likes a grainy image.