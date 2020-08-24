18 Celeb Couples Who Have Big Age Differences

Is 39 years too much of an age difference?! Not in Hollywood.
1.
Actor Dennis Quaid and PhD student Laura Savoie tied the knot this June. The two have a 39-year age difference — Dennis is 66 years old and Laura is 27 years old.
2.
Actors Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been dating since 2015. Sarah is 45 years old and Holland is 77 years old, making the couple 32 years apart.
3.
Musicians Jay-Z (who I can’t believe is 50 years old!) and Beyoncé (who is 38 years old) got hitched back in 2008. There is a 12-year age gap between the two.
4.
Model Camila Morrone recently celebrated her 23rd birthday on a yacht with her boyfriend, 45-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio. This makes the pair 22 years apart.
5.
Married actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share the same birthday — Sept. 25 — 25 years apart. Catherine is 50 years old and Michael is 75 years old…and they have been married for 20 years.
6.
Actor Paige Butcher is 41 years old and is engaged to 59-year-old actor Eddie Murphy, giving the two an 18-year age gap.
7.
Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum has been married to dancer Emilie Livingston since 2014. They have a 30-year age difference — Jeff is 67 years old and Emilie is 37 years old.
8.
Actor Priyanka Chopra — who is 38 years old — has been married to 27-year-old singer Nick Jonas since 2018. There are 11 years between them.
9.
Actor Alec Baldwin is 62 years old and has been married to 36-year-old health expert and author Hilaria Baldwin for eight years. The two have a 26-year age difference.
10.
Actor Harrison Ford (who is 78 years old) and actor Calista Flockhart (who is 55 years old) have been married since 2010. They are 23 years apart in age.
11.
Publicist Simon Halls — who is 56 years old — is married to 42-year-old actor Matt Bomer. The couple, who have a 14-year age gap, has been married since 2011.
12.
A little over a year ago, 70-year-old musician David Foster married 36-year-old actor Katharine McPhee. Their age gap is 34 years.
13.
Actor Bruce Willis is 65 years old and he is married to model and actor Emma Hemming Willis, who is 42 years old. The two — who have a 23-year age gap — have been married since 2009.
14.
Singer and songwriter Billy Joel is 71 years old and has been married to 38-year-old Alexis Roderick, a former Wall Street exec, for five years. They have a 33-year age difference.
15.
Seventeen years apart, Amal and George Clooney have been married for six years. Amal is 42 years old and George is 59 years old.
16.
Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, have been married since 2012. The actors have an 11-year age gap.
17.
Actor Matthew McConaughey — who is 50 years old — is married to model Camila Alves — who is 38 years old. They have been married since 2012 and have a 12-year age difference.
18.
And, lastly, 47-year-old model and television personality Heidi Klum got married last year to guitarist and songwriter Tom Kaulitz, who is 30 years old. They have a 17-year age gap.
