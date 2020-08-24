11 AP preseason No. 1 teams that won national championship

The AP Poll will be released Monday, and it will pose an interesting challenge for the team ranked No. 1.

Will they became the 12th school to start and finish in that top spot?

Either Clemson or Alabama has started No. 1 in the AP Poll every since 2016. The Tigers and Crimson Tide are good bets to start in the top two spots this season.

Since the AP released a preseason poll in 1950, a total of 11 teams that started No. 1 went on to win the AP national championship. Alabama is the last team to do it. The Crimson Tide won the national championship as a preseason No. 1 in 2017. Alabama, however, did not win it all in 2010, 2013, 2016 or 2018.

Who are those teams that started and finished No. 1? Let’s take a closer look: