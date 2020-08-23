Youtuber Explains How Crypto Scammers Took Control of His Account By Cointelegraph

Youtuber Explains How Crypto Scammers Took Control of His Account
The modus operandi of crypto scammers differ in each case as it happens with the rest, but this time, a popular Youtuber who has 2.43 million subscribers explained on August 20 how his channel was seized by hackers to launch an fake giveaway campaign.
According to a video published by David Damasceno, who runs Universo Curioso, cybercriminals took control of his account after receiving a contact request from an individual offering him a video editing tool.
