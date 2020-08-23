Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Saturday Dover race

The winner of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway succeeded at a track he considers one of his worst, based on past performance.

That history didn’t stop Denny Hamlin from working through traffic adroitly over the final run and then cruising to victory in the Drydene 311 after passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with eight laps left.

Hamlin made up for a poor restart on Lap 193 of 311, gradually running down Truex, who was stuck behind the lapped car of Aric Almirola during the closing run.

MORE: Lineup for Sunday race at Dover without qualifying

Below is more about Hamlin’s win, plus the complete results from Saturday’s race at Dover.

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday?

Denny Hamlin won for the sixth time this season, tying Kevin Harvick for the NASCAR Cup Series lead. The victory in the first leg of a Saturday/Sunday Cup doubleheader was Hamlin’s first in 29 starts at the Monster Mile and the 43rd of his career, 19th most all time and one win behind NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.

Hamlin won the first and second stages, but Truex took the lead off pit road on Lap 188 under caution for the second stage break. After a cycle of green-flag pit stops that started on Lap 252, Truex regained the top spot on Lap 280 and held it until Hamlin passed him on Lap 303.

“I can’t complain about anything right now. It just seems like we’ve got things going,” Hamlin said. “You know, I’ve got faith. When it comes down to it on that last run, when (crew chief Chris Gabehart) says, ‘Go get it,’ I just go get it.”

NASCAR results at Dover

Jor Gibbs Racing swept the podium positions with Hamlin, Truex and third-place finisher Kyle Busch. Kevin Harvick was fourth and polesitter Chase Elliott fifth. Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top 10.

With a problem-free race at arguably his best track, Johnson, an 11-time Dover winner, vaulted past Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron into the final Playoff-eligible position. With the series returning to Dover for a 4 p.m. start on Sunday, Johnson has a three-point edge over Byron for the final berth in the postseason.

Below are the complete results from Saturday’s Drydene 311 at Dover:

1. Denny Hamlin 2. Martin Truex Jr. 3. Kyle Busch 4. Kevin Harvick 5. Chase Elliott 6. Clint Bowyer 7. Jimmie Johnson 8. Joey Logano 9. Brad Keselowski 10. Ricky Stehouse Jr. 11. Cole Custer 12. Erik Jones 13. Tyler Reddick 14. Ryan Blaney 15. Austin Dillon 16. Chris Buescher 17. Aric Almirola 18. Ty Dillon 19. Ryan Newman 20. Matt DiBenedetto 21. Alex Bowman 22. Christopher Bell 23. Matt Kenseth 24. John Hunter Nemechek 25. Ryan Preece 26. Michael McDowell 27. Bubba Wallace 28. William Byron 29. Corey LaJoie 30. Daniel Suarez 31. JJ Yeley 32. Josh Bilicki 33. Quin Houff 34. Timmy Hill 35. Joey Gase 36. Brennan Poole 37. Garrett Smithley 38. BJ McLeod 39. Reed Sorenson 40. Kurt Busch

Reid Spencer writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.