What channel is the Champions League final on in USA? TV schedule, live stream to watch PSG vs. Bayern

The 2020 Champions League final, as it so often does, will bring some of the soccer’s best young talents to the global forefront when Bayern Munich meets PSG on Sunday.

Casual fans of the sport still familiarizing themselves with Europe’s top playmakers will be treated to the excellence of 19-year-old Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies and 21-year-old PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. There will also be plenty of big stage veterans on display, including Robert Lewandowski, Neymar and Thiago Silva.

It is PSG’s first-ever appearance in the Champions League final; Bayern Munich have reached the European title game 11 times.

Bayern Munich got to the final by beating Chelsea, Barcelona and Lyon in the knockout stages. PSG, meanwhile, topped Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

Here’s a complete guide to watching the Champions League final in the United States, including the start time and TV channel for PSG vs. Bayern Munich.

What channel is Champions League final on in the USA?

TV channel: Univision (Spanish language)

The Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich will not be broadcast live on cable in the United States. Instead, the only way you can watch the match live is to stream it on CBS All Access or if you have Univision, a Spanish-language channel which is only available in select USA markets.

For those who don’t mind waiting, the CBS Sports Network will air a replay at 9 p.m. ET.

Match Time TV channel Live stream PSG vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. ET Univision CBS All Access / fuboTV

What time does PSG vs. Bayern start?

The 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich will begin at 3 p.m. ET from Estadio do Sport in Lisbon, Portugal.

Champions League live stream for PSG vs. Bayern

CBS will broadcast the Champions League final exclusively on its streaming site, CBS All Access. Subscriptions start at $5.99, and users can cancel at any time. Or you can go with fuboTV, which is offering a 7-day free trial to new users.

Below are the devices on which CBS All Access can be streamed: