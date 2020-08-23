What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for Sunday’s Dover race

The TV channel for a NASCAR race is elusive enough in a normal season when Fox and FS1 trade broadcasts of Cup Series events through the first half of the schedule before NBC and NBCSN take over for the second half. The schedule shake-up associated with the coronavirus pandemic make the “what channel is today’s NASCAR race on” question even more understandable.

For the third and final time this season, the NASCAR Cup Series is running a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at the same track with both races on the same TV channel — in this case, NBCSN. Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway marks NBC/NBCSN’s ninth broadcast of the season after Fox/FS1’s slate ended with the July 15 All-Star Race.

The doubleheader races at Dover are the 20th and 21st races in NASCAR’s return on an altered, short-term schedule, and the 24th and 25th Cup Series races overall as NASCAR keeps its 36-race slate intact for 2020. Still running on the weekend of Aug. 23 as originally scheduled, the Dover race was turned into a doubleheader to preserve the number of 26 regular-season races.

The start time for today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover is the same as yesterday’s — 4 p.m. ET. Below is how to watch Sunday’s race, including the TV channel and live stream options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

NBCSN, which was the TV channel originally scheduled to show the Dover race, picked up an extra Dover broadcast when the event was turned into a Cup Series Saturday-Sunday doubleheader. Dover is no longer on the NASCAR playoff schedule, so these are the only two Dover races of the season.

Of the 20 NASCAR Cup Series races NBC was scheduled to broadcast in 2020, 12 were slated to be shown on NBCSN with the other eight on NBC’s flagship cable network.

As for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover on NBCSN, the network has a channel finder feature for viewers to find the TV channel options in their areas.

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on NBC and NBCSN this season, Rick Allen will call the race with the assistance of analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Sunday, Aug. 23

: Sunday, Aug. 23 Start time: 4 p.m. ET

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Dover International Speedway does not have lights, so a weather delay would threaten to postpone Sunday’s race to Monday if it lasts long enough.

The good news regarding NASCAR’s chances of getting Sunday’s Dover race in as scheduled is it is relatively short — 311 laps around the one-mile speedy concrete oval.

NASCAR live stream for Dover race

Anybody who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Dover live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but isn’t able to get in front of his or her TV.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options that carry NBC and NBCSN — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

NASCAR schedule 2020

NASCAR remains committed to running 36 races this season, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. Despite so many changes to the regular-season schedule, NASCAR is keeping its 10 playoff races in the fall intact and at their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series regular season, starting with the races at Darlington the Cup Series ran in its return in May.

Date Track TV channel Start time Sun., May 17 Darlington FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Wed., May 20 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. ET Sun., May 24 Charlotte FOX 6 p.m. ET Wed., May 27 Charlotte FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol FS1 3:30 p.m. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega FOX 3 p.m. ET Sat., June 27 Pocono FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Sun., June 28 Pocono FS1 4 p.m. ET Sun., July 5 Indianapolis NBC 4 p.m. ET Sun., July 12 Kentucky FS1 2:30 p.m. ET Wed., July 15 Bristol (All-Star Race) FS1 8:30 p.m. ET Sun., July 19 Texas NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Thurs., July 23 Kansas NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 2 New Hampshire NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 8 Michigan NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 9 Michigan NBCSN 4:30 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 16 Daytona (road course) NBC 3 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 22 Dover NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sun. Aug. 23 Dover NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 29 Daytona NBC 7:30 p.m. ET

The Darlington race on May 17 ran instead of the the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. The Darlington race on May 20 ran instead of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. The Charlotte race on May 27 ran instead of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

The Pocono doubleheader remained as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days. Those races were presented on Fox (and FS1) rather than on NBC. Fox’s closed its coverage this season with the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15.

The previously postponed races at Dover and Michigan are now part of Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders at those respective tracks in August.

Because New York required people to quarantine for 14 days after traveling from one of the states impacted heavily by COVID-19 (including North Carolina), the Watkins Glen race on Aug. 16 was moved to the Daytona road course. According to The Athletic, NASCAR tried to get a quarantine waiver for its Watkins Glen races but was denied by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The Aug. 16 race was the NASCAR Cup Series’ first on the road course at Daytona.

