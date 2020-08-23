Weather forecast Australia Gusty winds, showers, highland snow in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania Weatherzone

A trough is producing gusty winds, a few showers, and highland snow in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

Australia’s southeast is due for yet another chilly, wet and blustery day, after rain and wind swept the region this weekend. ()

Victoria has recorded its wettest day in more than two decades, with multiple flood warnings in place, including the Yarra River.

Hundreds of people flocked to the NSW Blue Mountains and the town of Oberon to see the change. Areas of morning frost are expected for the remainder of the week.

A low and trough will today bring a few showers to southern Western Australia, after some parts broke heat records.

Yampi Sound in Western Australia’s Kimberley region may have just taken the Australian August record for the hottest maximum temperature, after reaching a sweat-inducing 40.7 degrees on Saturday.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected across NSW and the Australian Capital Territory after record lows in parts this week brought snow.

Showers and chilly weather is expected in the south of Victoria until Wednesday, when sunshine will prevail.

Meanwhile, communities in Central Tableland, NSW were transformed into wintry wonderlands over the weekend. ()

Fog expected in the north and northeast across the week.

Queenslanders will enjoy sunshine this week, with warm temperatures in the northeast turning cool-to-mild from Wednesday.

Mostly sunny weather predicted for most of Western Australia this week, with a clearing shower in the south today.

Mostly sunny weather also expected in South Australia, with cold to cool-to-mild weather.

Showers in Tasmania in the south and the north throughout the week, after mostly sunny weather in the north on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny and warm weather is forecast for the Top End until Thursday.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Monday, August , 2020.

Sunny, cool-to-cold in the northeast. Mostly sunny, cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cold in the west.

Sunny in Sydney also, with temperatures of between 9 and 17C. Winds W/SW 15 to 25 km/h, becoming light in the middle of the day.

Partly cloudy in Canberra, with a chilly low of -1C and a peak of 11C. Patchy morning frost.

Light winds, becoming W/NW 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon, then turning light in the evening.

Showers, cold in the southwest. Showers, cold in the southeast. Fog then sunny, cold in the north.

Mostly cloudy in Melbourne, temperatures spanning 6 to 12C. A high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Possible hail in the afternoon and evening.

Winds W 15 to 20 km/h, tending SW in the middle of the day, then becoming light in the late afternoon.

A complex low pressure system that delivered gusty winds across much of the southeast also created some of the heaviest hour rainfall totals this year in parts of Victoria.

Friday produced the most significant rain from this system, with most falling in far southern places.

While Saturdays rainfall didn’t quite reach the lofty heights of Fridays totals, solid falls still fell over central areas of the state, with rain continuing to fall yesterday.

Sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the west.

Sunny in Brisbane, with a low of 8C and a high of 21C. Winds W 15 to 20 km/h, tending SW in the morning, then becoming light in the middle of the day.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the south. Mostly sunny, warm in the northwest. Sunny, very warm in the northeast

Partly cloudy in Perth, temperatures topping out at 20C, after a low of 9C. Areas of morning fog about the hills.

Slight chance of a shower in the northwest in the early morning. Light winds.

Despite the bitter cold in the south, heat records have been tumbling in northern Australia this weekend.

Broome also recorded its hottest August day in 123 years of records yesterday, by reaching a searing 38.6 degrees.

More rain is expected for Victoria. ()

Port Hedland in the WA Pilbara region heated to a scorching 37.0 degrees on Sunday, making it its hottest August day in 102 years of records.

Heat will continue to build this week, so it is very possible that these temperatures and records could be eclipsed once again, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday in the Pilbara.

Mostly sunny, cold-to-very cold in the southeast and central. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the west and north.

Partly cloudy in Adelaide, with the mercury climbing from a low of 5C, to a top of 14XC.

The chance of patchy fog in the morning, mainly about the hills and northern suburbs.

Slight chance of a light shower until late afternoon. Light winds also.

Showers and cold in the south. Highland snow, but otherwise mostly sunny and cold in the north.

Cloudy weather is forecast for Hobart, with a peak of 11C and a low of 3C.

High chance of showers in the south, medium chance elsewhere. Most likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

Snowfall is expected above 700 metres, alongside possible hail. Winds W/SW 25 to 35 km/h, tending W/NW 15 to 25 km/h in the late evening.

Sunny, very warm in the NW Top End. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Sunny, mild-to-warm over the interior and south.

Sunny also in Darwin, with temperatures of between 21 and 34C.