Walter Lure Lost Battle With Cancer at 71

The punk icon, who was also a co-founder of Johnny Thunders’ backing band The Heartbreakers, passed away on August 22 after being diagnosed with liver and lung cancer in July.

–

Punk icon Walter Lure has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 71.

A co-founder of Johnny Thunders‘ backing band The Heartbreakers, the guitarist passed away on Saturday, August 22.

Lure became a stockbroker but he never turned his back on music, working with The Ramones and The Blessed, and he also reunited with The Heartbreakers a number of times before Thunders’ death in 1991.

The Heartbeakers’ Jerry Nolan died in 1992 and bassist Billy Rath passed away in 2014.

Walter was diagnosed with liver and lung cancer in July.

<br />

Lure formed The Heartbreakers in 1975 with former New York Dolls bandmates Thunders and Nolan. The group is often credited as being New York’s first true punk act.

Lure released a memoir, “To Hell And Back: My Life In Johnny Thunders’ Heartbreakers, In The Words Of The Last Man Standing”, earlier this year.