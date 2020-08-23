Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant on What Would’ve Been His 42nd Birthday

Alex Rodriguez took to Twitter with a sweet post. “Legends are missed, but never forgotten. I had the pleasure of calling Kobe Bryant my friend for 20 years,” the retired athlete shared. “Nobody, and I mean nobody, worked harder and more passionately to be great, day in and day out. As a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a husband and as a father.”

Dwyane Wade captioned his Instagram, “We miss you Kobe Bean Bryant! Happy Birthday.”

“Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man,” LeBron James wrote.

Nike released a short film in honor of the late Lakers icon, which was narrated by Kendrick Lamar. “Kobe taught us to be better. A better scorer, better mentor, better father, better champion. Today, on his birthday, we continue his endless pursuit of better,” the brand expressed on Twitter.