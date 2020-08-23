Vaani Kapoor says she is terribly missing her family on her birthday



Vaani Kapoor who was last seen setting the screen on fire in War alongside Hrithik Roshan celebrates her birthday today. For her, birthdays are incomplete without the presence of her parents Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor and sister Nupur Chopra. Vaani, who has signed two back to back films Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar and a love story with Ayushmann Khurrana in lockdown, says, “These are sensitive times given the COVID-19 situation in our country. So, I’m keeping it simple and cozy on my birthday this year which honestly, is my way of spending birthdays. I would have definitely loved making some plans with my close friends but I start shooting for both my films in September and October respectively and I’m taking additional precaution and just staying at home.”

She added, “My birthdays are always incomplete without my parents and my sister. They are my pillars of strength and have been a part of every important thing in my life. So, I will miss them terribly this year. I’m just happy that they are safe and healthy and at home. Hoping next year can be different since it’s been long that all of us have spent time together,” the actress says.

Talking about her birthday plans, she added, “I will be connecting with them via video calls to bring in my birthday. In a year such as this, one has to be content and grateful for small moments of happiness and togetherness and I’m blessed to have them in my life. My friends are also planning to get on a Zoom call so we can cut the cake together. It will be fun, given the circumstances.” We wish you a very happy birthday Vaani.