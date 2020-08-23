US-led troops withdraw from Taji base in Iraq By





By Maher Nazeh and Thaier Al-Sudani

CAMP TAJI, Iraq () – US-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraq’s Taji military base on Sunday and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, and coalition witnesses said.

The base, 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iranian-backed militias against US-led troops in recent months.

“The movement of coalition military personnel is part of a long-term plan coordinated with the government of Iraq,” the coalition said in a statement, adding that Camp Taji has historically had as many as 2,000 coalition members, the majority of which have left this summer. .

The remaining coalition troops will depart in the next few days after completing the delivery of equipment to the Iraqi security forces, he added.

This was the eighth transfer of a part of the coalition from an Iraqi base back to Iraqi forces, he said.

The withdrawal came days after US President Donald Trump doubled down on his promise to withdraw the few US troops still in the country. The United States has had about 5,000 soldiers stationed in the country and coalition allies another 2,500.

Iraq’s parliament had voted this year in favor of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq and the United States and other coalition troops have left as part of a reduction.

The vote came after a US airstrike on the Baghdad airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.