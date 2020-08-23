UK PM Johnson says failure to reopen schools not an option: Sunday Telegraph By

© . FILE PHOTO: VJ Day National Remembrance event in Staffordshire
() – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told allies that “failure to reopen schools is not an option”, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.
Earlier this month, Johnson said reopening schools in September was a social, economic and moral imperative, insisting schools would be able to operate safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sunday Times reported this month that Johnson had ordered a public relations campaign to ensure schools open on time.
