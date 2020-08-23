UK plans to remove ‘Facebook tax’, says Mail on Sunday by

© . FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo placed on a keyboard is seen in this illustration.



LONDON () – British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak plans to lift a tax on tech companies such as Facebook (O 🙂 and Google (O 🙂 because it doesn’t raise much money and could hurt the momentum of a trade deal with US Mail on Sunday, the newspaper said.

Britain introduced the tax on digital services in April after slow progress in global negotiations on how to tax tech giants, many of which are American companies.

The tax is expected to raise around 500 million pounds ($ 654 million) a year for Britain’s public finances.

That represents just a fraction of the 200 billion pounds in additional debt the country has accumulated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax is also a potential impediment to a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the US.

France and other countries have adopted or are considering similar taxes.

No one was immediately available for comment at Britain’s Finance Ministry.

The Mail on Sunday quoted a Finance Ministry representative as saying: “We have made it clear that this is a temporary tax that will be removed once a suitable global solution is established, and we continue to work with our international partners to achieve that goal.”